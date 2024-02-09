Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insists he has seen Luis Sinisterra take huge strides forward during his time on the south coast so far. After spending the first half of the season on loan at the Vitality Stadium, Sinisterra completed a permanent switch to the Premier League outfit this afternoon.

Leeds stand to pick up a fee of around £20m, while Sinisterra has the opportunity to lay down roots and attempt to take the next step of his career with Bournemouth, where he has made 17 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions. The Colombia international had to wait for his chance under Iraola after joining up in the summer transfer window, starting just one league game over the first half of the season.

He has been involved from the start in three of Bournemouth's last four top flight outings, though, and as he continues to show promise, the Cherries made their move to secure his future.

“It's good news because always when you make a signing there is some uncertainty because sometimes you know the footballer, you don't know the person and you don't know how he’s going to adapt," Iraola said about the club's new signing.

“But in this case, I think he has been adapting very well. He has been performing really well and I think when you make a signing knowing much more about a player like we know with Luis now, I think it's good for the team.

“I think he has been really good, he has helped. It was not easy for me to give him the start, we had some wingers playing really well. Now it continues with the same fight.

"It is a position we have talked about a lot, but he is doing really well. He is doing his offensive stuff we know he has, but also I think he is improving a lot in the effort he is putting in out of possession. He is becoming a more complete player.”