Bryce Hosannah and the Whites' Dutch defender have remained close, despite the former's departure from the club in the summer of 2021. Part of a group of youngsters who were deemed surplus to requirements, Hosannah signed for National League club Wrexham and began making his way in the men's game elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struijk, though, was able to negotiate the leap between the Under 23s and the first team, making his English top flight debut in September 2020 and playing 26 more times in the Premier League that season. Injuries to his fellow defenders have cropped up with sufficient regularity to keep him involved, heavily, at senior level and having filled in so impressively at left-back during Junior Firpo's early season absence, Struijk has shown no desire to give up his place.

Before his most recent knock, ex-Barcelona man Firpo had returned to full training but could not shift his usurper and had to settle for a place on the bench as Struijk continued to rack up appearances. If he features against Manchester City on December 28, Struijk will mark 70 Premier League games for Leeds and 80 for the Whites.

Hosannah, himself a full-back, got the chance to catch up with his old pal when Wrexham based themselves at Thorp Arch for a training session ahead of a game at Blyth Spartans. The two have kept in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"[It was a] bit weird, but it was good to see Jacko [Mark Jackson, first team coach], Pascal and a few old faces," Hosannah told the YEP.

"Pascal and I were always really close in the 23s. I remember when he made his Premier League debut at Anfield he found out he was playing and I dropped him a message. I still message him now because you know what it has taken to get to that stage, you're just proud of them and happy to see them reaping the rewards of the hard work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIG JUMP - Pascal Struijk has made the leap from Under 23s to Premier League football with Leeds United, earning the appreciation of former team-mate Bryce Hosannah. Pic: Getty

Hosannah's appreciation for the good things coming Struijk's way runs deep, because he knows how difficult it is to make a breakthrough, and so he's keen to keep track of his fellow 23-year-old's progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From experience, it's not easy to get there at all so it's really good," he said.