West Ham United manager David Moyes admits his decision to bring on Kalvin Phillips at Newcastle United didn't pay off. The Hammers had built up a convincing 3-1 lead at St James' Park and looked capable of seeing out the result to underline their European football credentials when Phillips entered the fray in the 69th minute.

However, within just eight minutes, the former Leeds United man conceded a penalty for a foul on Anthony Gordon, which Alexander Isak stuck away. From there the visitors managed to completely collapse as Harvey Barnes scored a late brace to hand West Ham a 4-3 defeat in the most dramatic of circumstances.

"The penalty kick is a huge turning point," Moyes said after the game. "But I also thought we made a change because we felt as if they had got on top and missed a couple of chances.

"We tried to give ourselves another midfield player at 3-1 up and we didn't want to wait for it to get to 3-2. Probably that decision didn't work on the day, but more importantly I think the boy puts his foot in front of Kalvin and I don't know how he's supposed to see his leg.

"The penalty kick makes it 3-2 and we had been doing OK. We gave up a couple of chances before that which I didn't like and they had started to get some control shooting down the hill, but we had another day when very few things went for us."

He added:" They had missed big chances and I was trying to make sure we weren't going to lose and make the change in a positive fashion. We tried to make it at that time, and obviously it didn't work out.

"I'm not going to say anything about any player. I wouldn't do that, it would be wrong."

The Newcastle game is just the most recent incident in Phillips' miserable spell at West Ham so far in which he has committed a number of costly errors ,with a red card against Nottingham Forest wedged in between. The midfielder's poor form has seen him drop out of the England squad this month and it seems some supporters have started to turn on the Manchester City loanee.