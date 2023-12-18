Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly in talks with Serie A giants Juventus with a view to securing a loan move in the January transfer window.

Renowned transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the former Leeds United favourite is open to a move abroad and that talks have begun between the two clubs and Phillips' representatives.

"Understand Juventus have now opened talks with Manchester City to discuss Kalvin Phillips deal," Romano posted on Monday morning. "Negotiations starting between clubs as Kalvin is said to be open to the move. "Juventus plan to offer loan with buy option clause. Man City want it to be mandatory. Talks on," he added.

City boss Pep Guardiola said recently he felt 'so sorry' for the 28-year-old, insisting he wished he could play Phillips more frequently, as his application and work ethic in training were deserving. Despite this, City appear content to let the former Elland Road promotion hero leave permanently, just 18 months on from his £42 million transfer across the Pennines.

Phillips has made just two starts in all competitions this season, including in last week's Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade, in which the England midfielder found the back of the net with a spot-kick as already-qualified City ran out 3-2 winners to maintain a 100 per cent record in their group.

Fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are previously said to have held an interest in the 28-year-old, however a move to two-time Champions League winners Juve now appears most likely as the opening of the January market and the defensive midfielder's inevitable exit nears.