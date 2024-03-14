Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips looks set to be dropped from Gareth Southgate's England squad for this month's friendlies at Wembley. The Three Lions are due to host Brazil and Belgium at the national stadium later this month and Southgate will name his selected players this afternoon.

Of course, with this summer's European Championships approaching quickly on the horizon, this will be Southgate's final time to see players close up before naming his final squad list. As such, it will come as a huge blow for Phillips to see himself omitted, as the Athletic are reporting.

The midfielder was included in England's last squad back in November, despite his lack of game time at Manchester City. However, while he has seen more minutes since joining West Ham United on loan in January, it seems his form for the Hammers has pushed Southgate into considering other options.

In truth, Phillips has had a torrid time in east London so far. The midfielder committed errors which led to goals in his first two outings for the club before being shown a red card last month in an away clash with Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old returned to the fold earlier this month and received public backing from his manager David Moyes, who outlined his belief that Phillips had turned something of a corner. That didn't stop Moyes hooking Phillips at half-time in their last Premier League game against Burnley, though, after seeing him struggle in the heart of midfield.