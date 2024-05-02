Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United know that even a win on the final day of the Championship season might not be enough to secure automatic promotion. The Whites are in third and three points behind Ipswich Town going into this weekend’s clash with Southampton at Elland Road.

As such, the Whites need to not only beat the Saints on Saturday afternoon, they also require Ipswich to fall short against the all but relegated Huddersfield Town at Portman Road. Should the Tractor Boys pick up anything on Saturday, they will be promoted automatically and Leeds will be left to compete for the final promotion spot in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of this weekend's action, we round-up some of the biggest news and transfer rumours out there:

Batshuayi latest

Fenerbahce are set to keep hold of Michy Batshuayi this summer despite reported interest from the likes of Leeds United and Fulham. Batshuayi is approaching the end of his current deal with the Turkish giants and reports in Turkey had claimed that Leeds were keen to take the Belgian international on a free transfer after seeing him score 23 goals this season.

However, Fenerbahce do have the option to extend the forward's contract by another year and according to Fotomac, that's what they intend to, ruling out the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer. Of course, such a move doesn't guarantee he will remain in Istanbul this summer, but it does mean the club can command a transfer fee should any club make an approach.

If the reports of their interest are to be believed, it seems Leeds' hopes of signing the 30-year-old are dependant on winning promotion to the Premier League, which is now far from guaranteed as they approach the final game of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Leeds man set for La Liga switch

Former Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is a target for Spanish outfit Celta Vigo, according to El Desmarque. Bogusz has spent the last year playing in the MLS with Los Angeles FC after making the switch from Leeds in March 2023.

He has made 52 appearances for the club in that time, bagging seven goals and setting up eight more in all competitions. And, it seems as though the 22-year-old has done enough to catch the eye of the La Liga side, with the report claiming that sporting director Marco Garces, who recently made the move from LAFC to Celta, is keeping tabs on his progress.