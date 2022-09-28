It doesn't matter what Roberto Mancini's attacking options are right now, Willy Gnonto starting for Italy at 18 is remarkable.

He's the third youngest to get that many caps before his 19th birthday in the history of Italian football, so up against some amazing talents his name is in there.

Mancini is clearly trying to change his side drastically, a lot of the old guard have left and he's looking for new stars but up top has been a problem in recent years for Italy.

Ciro Immobile has been ripping up Serie A year after year but cannot quite convert that form onto the international stage, so a lot of players are being looked at and I think the Nations League is giving Mancini an opportunity to do that.

Obviously with no World Cup on the horizon there's a chance to call up all sorts of players and Gnonto has been one of those.

I commentated on his senior international debut and when he came on Italy suddenly had something completely different - that ability and trickery to take someone on and produce something, to make things happen.

He played a full game against Hungary and looked a little lost for half an hour but always gave Italy a threat and that's why I think Mancini likes him.

STARTING PLACE - Willy Gnonto started for Italy against Hungary and helped create the first goal for Roberto Mancini's side, before returning to Leeds United this week ahead of the Aston Villa game. Pic: Getty

Giacomo Raspadori is somewhat similar in stature but he's not the same type of player.

Starting against Hungary on Monday night, Gnonto certainly caused problems.

He was playing against three big Hungarian centre-backs who are extremely well drilled and physical, so he got whacked two or three times, but he showed his bravery and kept putting his body in the way as he attempted to give them an issue around their feet.

For the first Italy goal he was alive and alert and when Hungary played two really poor passes, he nipped in to get to the ball before the goalkeeper, leaving Raspadori to do the rest. Players who can make things happen, like that, are valuable.

Gnonto could have got on the scoresheet himself once or twice, there were chances or rather half chances that came his way, but it's important to note that he's still only 18, he's extremely raw and he's having to learn his trade on the international stage, of all places.

Mancini is trying to find a formula for players going forward, not so much for now but for a year, two or three years' time and in that period Gnonto will get a lot better with experience.

Right now he's getting that experience in the fiercest of environments - in an Italian side that hasn't qualified for the World Cup.

If he can grow in that atmosphere and in these circumstances then I think he can do just about anything but patience will be required.

The other thing to note is that he's coming from the Swiss league, which is a world away from the Premier League so he will need a little time to adapt at club level, even as a player who seems to take these challenges in his stride.

There's no doubt, however, that he is looking like a player who could make an impact for Jesse Marsch this season in the English top flight, rather than just an exciting signing for the future.

Coming off the bench is the obvious next step and we know we need that in the final third, more people to give us options.

Brenden Aaronson has come in and produced from a little bit deeper but Gnonto can play further up as well.

He'll come back from the Italian squad absolutely flying and hopefully he can settle into Yorkshire life and Premier League football really quickly because I do think he could be a brilliant asset for the club.

All of his team-mates who stayed behind during the international break will be champing at the bit to get going again.

You might enjoy training but there's usually something at the end of the week to play for and then no matter what happens there's not long to go and play again and put into action whatever it is you've been working on.

That hasn't happened for a number of weeks and it is hugely frustrating, so the players will be absolutely ready and eager to put right what went wrong last time out at Brentford.

They'll be excited, the fans will be excited and I'm excited to see them play against Aston Villa.

The start we made under Marsch this season was very impressive and at one stage we should have topped the league, but then we hit a few bumps in the road, which was always going to happen.

The important thing in this next phase, in these next games, is that we see the style and pattern of play working again as it did so well against Chelsea. We have to play to that level and try to find consistency, while continuing to integrate the new players and those coming back from injury.

