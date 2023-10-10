Former Leeds United striker and first team coach Robbie Keane has fled Israel following attacks by militant group Hamas.

Ireland’s record goalscorer and ex-Leeds striker Keane has spent the past months in the Middle Eastern country since taking over at top flight Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Last season, Keane was briefly first-team coach at Elland Road under Sam Allardyce as the Whites hoped to stave off relegation to the Championship during their final four Premier League games of the season.

According to talkSPORT, the 43-year-old and his assistant, ex-Premier League player Rory Delap, have been evacuated to Greece following Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas, amid a country-wide state of national emergency decree.

The Palestinian group initiated attacks on Israel last weekend, in the long-running conflict between the two warring groups, which has been waged over the past century.

In the wake of Hamas’ offensive, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to reduce parts of the predominantly-Palestinian Gaza Strip ‘to rubble’ in retaliation.

The death toll on both sides in the region has surpassed 1,000 during the first week of fighting, with many more feared kidnapped or missing.

Based 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Keane and Delap reportedly sought refuge in a panic room as Hamas shelling begun.