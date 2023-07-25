Leeds had just been relegated from the Championship when former midfielder David Prutton joined the Whites back in August 2007 in the club’s efforts to quickly escape the country’s third tier.

The Elland Road outfit eventually went back up three years later in 2010 but Prutton believes Daniel Farke’s side can return to the Premier League at the first attempt but with the caveat that a 20-goal striker is a must.

United’s bid for promotion is being steered by a manager who has achieved the feat twice before in the ultimate style of Championship champions with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021. Teemu Pukki netted 29 goals for the Canaries in the 2018-19 campaign and 26 two years later as Farke’s side dominated the league.

BELIEF: In Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above, from David Prutton. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Prutton can still recall the attacking threat of both Norwich sides and believes it is “imperative” that Leeds can boast something similar, either by recruiting a new forward in the summer transfer market or by unearthing the goods from what already lies within.

Bamford and Georginio Rutter are currently Farke’s two main no 9 options following Rodrigo’s sale to Al-Rayyan and Prutton has thrown down the gauntlet to the pair, believing that Bamford is still capable of netting 20 goals in a season and that Rutter now has a “clean slate” to excel with the Whites.

"I could see Patrick doing it,” said Prutton to the YEP, asked if he could envisage any of the strikers still at Leeds surpassing 20 goals next term. "I've got no idea what Rutter can do at all.

"But Patrick can. He's done it before but I've no idea with Rutter. But Patrick has definitely still got it in him, even more so in the Championship. But it's about time and injuries and that element of miles on the clock will tell with him.

"Whether he can dovetail in with Rutter, that might be an option moving forward. But it's something that we're going to see happen and see what is going to be the case come the end of the season."

Leeds broke their transfer record to sign French forward Rutter in the January transfer window from Hoffenheim but the 21-year-old was only used sparingly as part of a Premier League run-in that ended with relegation.

But the record signing’s role in pre-season has suggested that he could be set for a more prominent role, Rutter given the nod to start in the no 9 position in the pre-season friendlies against Manchester United and Monaco. Bamford was brought off the bench in both games to replace him and Prutton believes the market will now dictate what Leeds do next.

"It's a case of who is out there and who is available, be it permanently or on loan," said Prutton. "I don't know who is on the market or what you would see as a person being on the market.

"But I think it's imperative. You either need Rutter to step up or Patrick to step up because Rodrigo has now gone and it will be tough. You get the sense that there is a certain part of the fan base that is gunning a little bit for Patrick which I do sympathise with.