Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles is celebrating promotion after helping Al-Qadsiah out of the Saudi Arabian second tier. Robles signed a deal with Al-Qasiah last summer, with the club being coached by former Leeds striker Robbie Fowler at the time, and in doing so turned down the chance to train with Leeds following the expiration of his Elland Road contract.

It's fair to say that decision has more than paid off for him with the Spaniard helping the club to claim a spot in the Saudi Pro League. Their promotion was confirmed on Monday night and the Khobar club can now look forward to taking on some of the biggest names in world football with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar plying their trade in the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robles has made 31 league appearances for the club this season, playing every minute of every game and keeping 14 clean sheets along the way. The club will now look to secure the title, which looks likely given they are currently nine points clear at the top of the table with just three games left to play.

“No better feeling than achieving the objective as a team, proudly representing Al-Qadsiah," Robles posted on social media once promotion was confirmed. "Ambitious and we are focused in our main goal to win the Championship, great job. Hello Saudi Pro League, here we go.”

The 33-year-old only signed a one-year deal with the Saudi club but he will be hoping to stick around and help them compete in the top flight next season.

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robles spent just one season as a Leeds player after joining the club as a back up goalkeeper under Jesse Marsch at the start of the club's last Premier League campaign. The former Everton and Wigan Athletic man was initially third choice, but he rapidly overtook Kristoffer Klaesson in the pecking order and began to push first choice stopper Illan Meslier.

As such, in an effort to shake things up in the final weeks of the season, Sam Allardyce chose Robles to become his number one goalkeeper for the final four games of the campaign. Unfortunately, he couldn't prevent the club from being relegated before his contract with the club expired.