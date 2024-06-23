Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are the favourites to win promotion after just missing out last time around

Former Leeds United man Carlton Palmer expects to see the Whites bounce back to the Premier League at the second time of asking. Daniel Farke's side went agonisingly close to promotion last time around as they were pipped to automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season before losing the Championship play-off final.

With the standard so high at the top of the division, Leeds amassed 90 points but still finished third and six points behind the top two pace. Palmer, though, believes that achieving the same points total will be enough for Leeds to get over the line next season, with those coming down from the Premier League being a shade poorer in terms of quality.

The pundit thinks Luton Town have the best chance of going straight back up, while he is also predicting Sheffield Wednesday to be the surprise package in the Championship and win promotion back to the top flight after 25 years away.

"I would say that I don't believe the three teams that have come down this year are as strong as the three teams that got relegated from the Premier League last season," Palmer told Football League World.

"If you look at the three teams that got promoted, Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich, and I would put Leeds into that bracket although they didn't get promotion, they were very, very strong. I think Sheffield United have got a lot of work to do under Chris Wilder in the summer, he can't do anything until this takeover is ratified in terms of bringing players in.

"I think if Luton can keep hold of Rob Edwards, they'll be very strong next season, Burnley have got good players and they're going to be there or thereabouts because they've got parachute money, so you have to look at those.

"With Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton going up, if Leeds post 90 points again this season, they will go up. I'm going to go for Leeds to go up, I'm going to go for Luton to make an immediate return as long as Rob Edwards stays, but I'm not going to go for Sheffield United, just on the basis that I think they've got too much work to do between now and the start of the season.