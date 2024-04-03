Ex-Leeds United man's Archie Gray concern as he makes Man Utd youngster comparison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England must move swiftly if they're to lock Archie Gray in as an option for years to come. That's the belief of former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who has likened the Whites midfielder's situation to that of Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, who made his England bow last month.

Mainoo is eligible to represent both England, his birth nation, and Ghana, where his parents are from, and after watching him impress at Old Trafford, Gareth Southgate made the decision to call him up to senior side for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Of course, only caps in competitive games eliminate the threat of switching allegiances down the line, but Southgate has made Mainoo a part of the senior England fold and many now expect the teenager to be on the plane to Germany this summer.

Robinson is urging Southgate to give Gray the same treatment if they are to secure his services and prevent Scotland from claiming him. The England manager namechecked the 18-year-old last month after receiving his first call-up to the U21s, which he marked with a goal.

However, there have been reports that Gray is of interest to Scotland, who he qualifies to play for through his grandparents, and the decision to switch to the Tartan Army would see him follow in the footsteps of his father, Andy, and grandfather, Frank, who both represented Leeds, too.

Gray has played for England all the way through the youth ranks, with appearances coming at every level from the U15s onwards and while he is yet to make a decision about his senior international future, a chance to join the Scotland senior side could present itself in the not too distant future. As such, Robinson, who won 41 caps for England after emerging through the Whites academy, believes Southgate may have to act quickly.

"We forget how young he still actually is," the ex-United goalkeeper told MOT Leeds News. "But to be getting namechecked by the England manager already...I think he’s another one like Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo. They’re going to have to get him in the squad quickly and get him capped because of his international options and where else he can play.