Ex-Leeds United man and Whites goal of the season winner joins non-league side

An ex-Leeds United player and former Whites goal of the season winner has signed for a non-league club.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:08 BST- 1 min read

Midfielder Adam Clayton departed Leeds for Huddersfield Town back in 2014 and later had spells with Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers and most recently Bradford City whom he represented in last season’s League Two play-off semi-finals.

But the former Manchester City youngster’s contract at Bradford expired this summer and the 34-year-old has now signed for Rochdale who are now a non-league club following relegation from League Two last term.

Speaking to Rochdale’s official website, Manchester-born Clayton said: “I’m delighted. I trained today with the lads and the standard of the session was really good. I grew up locally, so I know who Rochdale are as a club. It wasn’t a case of selling the club, more of selling the aims and ambitions for the group.

NON-LEAGUE MOVE: For ex-Leeds United midfielder Adam Clayton, pictured celebrating his strike in the 4-0 win against Championship hosts Nottingham Forest of November 2011. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.NON-LEAGUE MOVE: For ex-Leeds United midfielder Adam Clayton, pictured celebrating his strike in the 4-0 win against Championship hosts Nottingham Forest of November 2011. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.
“Just by talking to the gaffer you can tell he’s going to give it everything to try and achieve what he wants to achieve. What he wants from a midfielder suits me and hopefully we can have a good season together.”

Clayton made 47 appearances for Leeds, scoring six times and bagging five assists. His decisive strike in the 1-0 victory against hosts Leicester City in the Championship clash of November 2011 proved a goal of the season winner.

