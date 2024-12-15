An ex-Leeds United man is among the frontrunners for a newly-vacant Premier League job.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Leeds United coach is among the favourites for a newly-vacant Premier League job after a Sunday morning sacking.

Wolves slipped to a fourth defeat in a row in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Ipswich Town who left Molineux with a dramatic 2-1 victory thanks to Jack Taylor’s last gasp winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News then broke on Sunday morning that Wolves boss Gary O’Neil had been sacked and ex-Leeds first team coach Carlos Corberan is among the favourites to take over in the Molineux hotseat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is generally favourite and no bigger than 2-1 but West Brom boss Corberan is not far behind in being third-favourite at 5-1. David Moyes is second favourite at 4s.