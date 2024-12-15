Ex-Leeds United man among favourites for Premier League club manager job after sacking

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Dec 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 12:35 BST
An ex-Leeds United man is among the frontrunners for a newly-vacant Premier League job.

Wolves slipped to a fourth defeat in a row in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Ipswich Town who left Molineux with a dramatic 2-1 victory thanks to Jack Taylor’s last gasp winner.

News then broke on Sunday morning that Wolves boss Gary O’Neil had been sacked and ex-Leeds first team coach Carlos Corberan is among the favourites to take over in the Molineux hotseat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is generally favourite and no bigger than 2-1 but West Brom boss Corberan is not far behind in being third-favourite at 5-1. David Moyes is second favourite at 4s.

