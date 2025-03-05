Burnley defender and former Leeds United loanee Connor Roberts has made fun of Cardiff City supporters following the Clarets' 2-1 midweek victory in South Wales.

Scott Parker's side kept up their impressive Championship run on Tuesday night by clinching all three points against Omer Riza's Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Burnley went two goals up during the first half and were pegged back during the second but managed to hold out for victory.

Once again, Wales international Roberts played every minute for the Clarets at right-back having won back his place in the side following previous head coach Vincent Kompany's exit for Bayern Munich.

Roberts, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Elland Road, has missed just eight minutes of league action for Burnley since mid-October, and took aim at Cardiff supporters following Burnley's win.

The ex-Swansea City defender captioned an Instagram post: "Booootiful win in front of a big crowd", making reference to the jeers received as a former player of the Bluebirds' closest rivals.

Roberts' comment about the size of the crowd appears to have been a barbed one, suggesting the 15,713 attendance on the night may not have been as high as it could have been at the 33,280-capacity stadium where Wales regularly play their home fixtures.

Burnley's win takes them to within five points of Daniel Farke's league leaders, a gap they can trim to just two points this weekend ahead of Leeds' visit to Portsmouth on Sunday lunchtime. The Clarets face Luton Town at Turf Moor on Saturday which they will be strong favourites to win given Luton's away form in the Championship this season which has seen the Hatters pick up just five points from 17 games - the joint-fewest in the division.