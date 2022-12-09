Mbappe and France stand in England's way of reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in which Manchester City midfielder Phillips has now gained two outings from the bench in the Three Lions midfield. At just 19 years of age, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has been the star of that England midfield and Phillips has been faced with a devilishly tricky question linking Bellingham, Mbappe and also Leeds-born Manchester City club mate striker sensation Erling Haaland. Speaking at Thursday's press conference ahead of Saturday night’s France quarter-final, Phillips was asked what he would do if he had to 'start one, bench one and sell one' out of Haaland, Bellingham and Mbappe.