Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has sent a motivational message to one of the club's recently released youngsters.

Keenan Carole, son of ex-Whites winger Seb, was among those the club decided to part with this summer when his contract expired. A wide player like his dad, Carole junior grew up at Thorp Arch having been signed by Leeds from Kirk Deighton Rangers at the age of nine. Now 19, the youngster is having to forge a new direction and the YEP understands he's close to securing his next club. Dad Seb, who played 52 times for Leeds in a career that also took him to Monaco and Brighton, Tweeted a message from Keenan to the club and staff at Thorp Arch which read: "This is goodbye after 11 years at the club. I had built some friendships, worked with fantastic people and played with and against great academy players. I will keep wonderful memories. Thanks everyone at @LUFC."

In response, popular former Whites frontman Beckford - a 30-time team-mate of Seb's - sent an inspirational message to the teen, urging him to keep on track for his dream of becoming a professional footballer. He said: "This isn’t the end of the road, it’s just a different route to your ultimate goal Keenan. Stay positive and focused, work harder than you’ve worked before and you’ll reach the top before you know it! Talented player, good luck."

