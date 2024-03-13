Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds United man Weston McKennie is reportedly keen on a move back to the Premier League in the summer. McKennie has worked his way back into the fold at Juventus this season after being allowed to leave the club on loan to join the Whites last year.

He has caught the eye with his performances in Serie A this time around, appearing in all but two fixtures and picking up seven assists along the way to underline his worth under Massimiliano Allegri. As such, Juventus opened contract discussions with the American earlier this year in an attempt to tie down his long-term future.

According to La Gazzatta dello Sport, though, there has been no agreement at present which has left McKennie looking towards a potential move to the Premier League. The American's contract is due to expire at the end of next season and the Old Lady could expect to pick up a transfer fee of around €15-20m plus bonuses should they sell, the report adds.

Of course, McKennie is no stranger to the Premier League, having spent half a season with Leeds. However, it's fair to say his short time in England was nothing short of a disaster as he struggled to find traction and prevent the Whites from being relegated.

McKennie joined Jesse Marsch's United in the closing stages of the 2023 January transfer window but he got to play just one game under his compatriot with Marsch being sacked in the days that followed McKennie's debut. The midfielder showed glimpses of promise during his brief spell under Michael Skubala but he found form hard to come by under both Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce as Leeds rolled the managerial dice in an attempt to avoid losing their top flight status.