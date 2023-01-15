Rutter signed a long-term contract until 2028 at Elland Road on Saturday, after completing a medical earlier in the week having flown in from German club TSG Hoffenheim. The 20-year-old’s transfer fee could rise to £35 million if certain parameters are met during his time at Elland Road, making him the club’s record signing.

The French forward – who began his career at local side Stade Rennais in Ligue 1, before joining Hoffenheim in January 2021 – has received a litany of messages from fellow players, wishing Rutter the best of luck ahead of embarking on his Premier League journey with Leeds.

One such goodwill gesture came from former Leeds winger Raphinha, who left the club to join Barcelona last summer. The 26-year-old commented on Rutter’s social media post: “Congratulations brother. Enjoy this amazing club and amazing city”.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Raphinha of Leeds United celebrates with the fans after avoiding relegation following victory in the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Rutter and Raphinha were teammates for a brief period at Rennes before the Brazilian joined Leeds in October 2020. The pair shared the pitch when Rutter made his Ligue 1 debut for the French side, breaking through into the team while Raphinha was a key player for Les Rennais.