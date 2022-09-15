Ex-Leeds United favourite hails 'brilliant' Whites boost and declares selection must

Leeds double-centurion Ayling underwent knee surgery in May but returned from four months out when brought on as a 70th-minute substitute in the 5-2 loss at Premier League hosts Brentford at the start of the month.

The right back was involved in a heavy aerial collision within one minute of his introduction as the Whites ace and Ben Mee clashed, leaving both players grounded and needing treatment.

Ayling eventually sat up holding tissue on his nose which appeared broken and went on to shine on his comeback which featured an assist for Marc Roca’s strike in the 79th minute.

BIG WHITES BOOST: Leeds United defender Luke Ayling, left, before his return to action at Brentford. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Ayling will now feature for United’s under-21s in Friday night’s PL2 D2 clash against Southampton at Elland Road as the spotlight falls on Michael Skubala’s youngsters at a time when Jesse Marsch’s men face 28 days without a game.

Leeds will not return to action until Sunday, October 2 through the visit of Aston Villa and Whites boss Jesse Marsch will have a decision to make at right back upon Ayling and summer signing Rasmus Kristensen being fully fit.

Danish international defender Kristensen missed the defeat at Brentford due to a knock sustained in training which led to Cody Drameh starting at right back.

Kristensen, though, has been named in the Denmark squad for this month’s Nations League clashes against Croatia and France.

The 25-year-old Dane had started all five of this season's league games at right back until picking up his injury, filling the position which Ayling has made his own at Elland Road aside from when he has been called for at centre-back.

Ayling quickly gave Leeds a boost down the right flank after being introduced at Brentford and ex-Leeds midfielder Prutton believes the 31-year-old must still start for Leeds in whatever position and set up boss Marsch chooses.

"It's brilliant and lovely to see,” Prutton told the YEP, assessing Ayling’s return.

"I've got a real fondness for the good guys and I think getting back into the side he has shown that willingness and the determination and the courage to firstly get fit, then deal with changes in personnel and then get himself on the pitch.

"And let's not forget that he got his nosed smashed in pretty sharpishly.

"Talk about a welcome back to the Premier League, Luke. Bosh. Have that.

"But I think a Leeds United side with a fully fit Luke Ayling is a better side.

"It's not just what the player brings technically.

"He is a well-liked and well-loved character around the team and the dressing room – quite rightly so and I think – and there's that benefit of experience that he brings.

"I've also got a little bit of a feeling about him in terms of that sense of being out for a little bit and the fact that Leeds have been making moves to get players in.

"You never want to wish an injury on anyone but if you want to look at the positives then his absence could have been a blessing in disguise.

"Now he comes back after sitting on the periphery facing the challenge of getting back in this team, showing everyone how to do it and leading by example along with Liam Cooper, setting the tone and the agenda and the culture and showing what it means to be a Leeds United footballer again.

"I think that stands him, and the club and the team in good stead."

Pressed on whether Ayling needed to start, Prutton insisted: "Yes. He's one of those players and I think even Luke would say it, that he's got to play out of his skin to be in the side and that's good because it keeps him on his toes and motivates him.

"But he also affects the players around him.

"He is a good teammate, he is a good team player and Leeds need that.

"Leeds are not good enough to go through a season with superstars that don't care.

"He's a good team player that understands.