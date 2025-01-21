Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter has been caught on camera poking fun at Manchester United after Brighton and Hove Albion's recent victory at Old Trafford.

The Seagulls made it three wins in consecutive seasons at the home of the Red Devils last weekend as Ruben Amorim's start to life as Manchester United boss continues to prove a testing assignment.

An error by Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana handed Brighton their third and final goal of the 3-1 victory, scored by second half substitute Georginio.

After the match, the young Frenchman appeared on a video game stream alongside a Man United supporter who, referencing the forward's goal, quipped: "Hit me in the heart today, you did."

Whilst making a face and taunting the supporter on the live-stream, Georginio replied: "Yeah, I'm an ex-Leeds player as well!"

The supporter then asked whether Rutter would like to sign for Man United, to which the 22-year-old simply replied, 'No', shaking his head and smiling.

Georginio was a fan favourite at Elland Road last season following a difficult beginning to his Leeds career. He registered 16 assists and scored six goals and was named among the Championship's best players as United went close to securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Over the summer, Brighton triggered a £40 million release clause in the Frenchman's Leeds contract and Rutter subsequently joined the Premier League club. Under Fabian Hurzeler this season, Georginio has scored four goals and picked up a further two assists in the top flight, in addition to scoring a brace against Norwich City in the FA Cup Third Round earlier this month. He has four goals in his last three appearances across all competitions for the south coast club.