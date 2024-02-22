Alex Bruce in action for Leeds United

Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has taken up a coaching role with League Two side Salford City. Bruce had been in charge at non-league outfit Macclesfield, but after less than four months in the job, he has decided to make the move to the Peninsula Stadium.

The 39-year-old will be working as a first-team coach under the stewardship of Karl Robinson, who had a brief spell with Leeds last season as part of Sam Allardyce's coaching staff in the Premier League. The Ammies have struggled to find traction in League Two this season and at present, despite going unbeaten over Robinson's first nine games in charge, they sit 19th in the table.

Bruce has already got to work at Salford and he will be part of the coaching team preparing the side for this weekend's clash against high-flyers Mansfield Town.

"We’re delighted to have Alex join us here to expand our coaching staff, on the recommendation of Karl who was keen to bring him in," Salford's director of football Ryan Giggs said. "Alex will bring a lot of football experience with him and we’d like to welcome him warmly to the club."

After a lengthy playing career in which he had two seasons at Elland Road, as well as notable spells at Ipswich Town, Kilmarnock, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, Bruce initially retired in 2020. He returned to the pitch briefly in 2022 to represent Macclesfield in the North West Counties Premier Division and he took the Moss Rose reins last October following a brief spell on the coaching staff at West Bromwich Albion. He leaves Macclesfield with the club sitting fifth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.