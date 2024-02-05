Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has pinpointed Junior Firpo's defensive shortcomings as a weak point in the Whites' backline. Firpo has been in and out of Daniel Farke's side this season after struggling for fitness over the opening half of the campaign.

However, the Dominican has found traction in the side of late, registering four assists from left-back in his last five league games and helping Leeds keep as many clean sheets over the same period, with the most recent coming at Bristol City on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firpo played the full 90 minutes in that 1-0 win at Ashton Gate, which took the club second in the Championship momentarily, but it must be said he failed to hit the standards he had set in previous weeks as he struggled to deal with the threat down the Robins' right edge. It was his performance that was singled out after the game, too, with Newsome pointing to issues that he believes must be addressed.

“If there is anybody on the pitch that I would like to have a word with, it would be Junior Firpo," he said while working as a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds. It’s about his lack of stopping crosses and his lack of awareness of danger in stopping those crosses. It’s a real issue in his game that needs to be ironed out.