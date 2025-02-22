Ex-Leeds United defender and promotion favourite scores overhead kick for new club in social media clip
Berardi, 36, retired from the professional game just over 18 months ago but it appears the Championship title winner has recently begun playing for an amateur 7-a-side team by the name of ATL Verniciatura.
Residing in northern Italian city Brescia, Berardi shared a clip from a recent Verniciatura fixture, in which he scores an overhead kick versus Polisportiva Maronese. Chesting down a throw-in, before tee-ing himself up on his right thigh, Berardi then lashes into the net for Verniciatura's second as they went on to win 4-3.
Berardi left Elland Road in 2021, going six months without a club before landing at Swiss side FC Sion. He subsequently spent six months with Sion before joining AC Bellinzona a division below on a free transfer, for whom he was named captain before retiring.
The Swiss defender's name is still sung at Elland Road on matchdays and he remains fondly remembered for his selfless contribution to Leeds' promotion efforts under Marcelo Bielsa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.