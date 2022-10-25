Ex-Leeds coach Carlos Corberan left Greek giants Olympiakos earlier this season after departing Huddersfield Town at the end of 2021/22, but is now set to make a return to English football with West Bromwich Albion.

The Spaniard, who initially joined Leeds as the club’s Under-23s manager in 2017, guided Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final last term but was unable to defeat Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest at Wembley. Corberan, however, was approached by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns perennial Greek Super League champions Olympiakos, about taking over at the Athens club following his resignation at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Following an ill-fated stint in the Mediterranean, winning just twice in 11 matches and lasting a mere six weeks in the job, Corberan is set to return as Baggies boss this week, reports the Telegraph. His first game in charge will be against Sheffield United on Saturday. West Brom parted with journeyman manager Steve Bruce earlier this month as the Midlands club fell into the relegation zone after a sustained period of poor form.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Carlos Corberan, Manager of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at Kirklees Stadium on January 28, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)