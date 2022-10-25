Ex-Leeds United coach set for return to English football after ill-fated stint abroad
Former Leeds United U23s and assistant coach Carlos Corberan is set to be named West Bromwich Albion’s new manager this week
Ex-Leeds coach Carlos Corberan left Greek giants Olympiakos earlier this season after departing Huddersfield Town at the end of 2021/22, but is now set to make a return to English football with West Bromwich Albion.
The Spaniard, who initially joined Leeds as the club’s Under-23s manager in 2017, guided Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final last term but was unable to defeat Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest at Wembley. Corberan, however, was approached by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns perennial Greek Super League champions Olympiakos, about taking over at the Athens club following his resignation at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Following an ill-fated stint in the Mediterranean, winning just twice in 11 matches and lasting a mere six weeks in the job, Corberan is set to return as Baggies boss this week, reports the Telegraph. His first game in charge will be against Sheffield United on Saturday. West Brom parted with journeyman manager Steve Bruce earlier this month as the Midlands club fell into the relegation zone after a sustained period of poor form.
Corberan spent three years as Leeds’ Under-23 lead development coach, two of which were spent as assistant under Marcelo Bielsa. West Brom are currently 23rd in England’s second tier with Corberan’s former employers Huddersfield the only side below the Baggies in the table.