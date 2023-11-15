Former Leeds United assistant head coach René Marić has landed a new 'team leader' role at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich following his Elland Road exit earlier this year.

The Austrian coach, who assisted Jesse Marsch during his spell in West Yorkshire, has reunited with former FC Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund at the Allianz Arena.

Freund spent 17 years at the perennial Austrian champions before replacing Oliver Kahn and long-time sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić in Munich this September. The 46-year-old worked with Marić at Salzburg where he was a successful youth team coach, leading their Under-19 side to UEFA Youth League glory in 2017, while in his twenties.

Still just 31 years of age, Marić has vast experience of coaching at the top level having operated as assistant to Marsch in the Premier League as well as alongside Marco Rose at Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

A statement released on the Bundesliga club's website on Wednesday, November 15 read: "FC Bayern has appointed René Marić as team lead coaching development and game planning. In this newly created position, the 31-year-old will strengthen the interface between the FC Bayern Campus and Säbener Straße [training ground]."

Freund added: "We're delighted to have brought in René Marić for the new position of team lead coaching development and game planning at our FC Bayern Campus.

"René's skilled work at Salzburg caught our eye early on and he was able to further his development in the Bundesliga at Dortmund and Mönchengladbach, as well as in the Premier League at Leeds United.

"He'll provide us with some new and important impetus."

Despite his involvement with the Marsch regime at Elland Road, Marić's is still considered one of the game's well-spoken, up-and-coming coaching innovators. The YEP understands he remains a well-respected figure with positive standing in elite level coaching circles, further evidenced by his Bayern appointment.