The Spaniard returns to Elland Road this evening with his Baggies side to take on Daniel Farke's Whites in the Championship.

Corberan was one of Bielsa's assistants for a pair of tilts at promotion, the second of which resulted in a title and Premier League status. He also took charge of the Under 23s and tasted success.

"I enjoyed a lot my time there," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have only good memories with the Under 23s - in the second year we won the league and the cup and it was a nice time there. Of course after I worked with Bielsa, my time in Leeds was a time that has helped me a lot to develop and grow as a coach."

The undoubted highlight of the Leeds experience for Corberan, besides the promotion the club so desperately craved, was experiencing the intricacies of Bielsaball and the Argentine's methods.

"We had good moments because personally I spent two years with Bielsa and there isn't a price you can pay for this," said Corberan.

"Bielsa is a genius, genius means genius. When you are working with a genius you can only learn. I tell you this because it's true. He's a genius because the way his team plays is totally different to every single coach in the world."

PRICELESS MEMORY - West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has opened up on his time working with Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Bielsa achieved legendary status with Leeds supporters and has a cult of admirers throughout the footballing world, a front row seat for his dedication to coaching gave Corberan a unique perspective.

"More than the shape he uses, the aggressiveness he is or whatever, it is not only about football, it is about what is (seen) in the back, what nobody watches or can see, is what makes him more special, only you can see this when you work with him," said the Baggies head coach.

"His level of commitment to football is not normal, he gave his life for football and keeps giving his life for football. The respect for this is unbelievable.

"That's why there is no money to pay for my two years with him, if you want to be a football coach. This happens with only a few coaches."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And though Bielsa was accused by some in his native country of 'selling smoke' because his attractive football did not yield a plethora of titles, he did taste tangible success at Elland Road and in turn gave Corberan, who was heavily linked to the Leeds job on two occasions earlier this year, unforgettable experiences.

"From the targets point of view, we achieved two times the top six - the first year, unfortunately in the play-offs, we didn't achieve it," he said.