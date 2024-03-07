Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skubala was appointed at Sincil Bank last November and currently has Lincoln City on a nine-match unbeaten run going back to early January. The Imps won five of their six matches in February, conceding just twice against Burton Albion, Fleetwood Town, Charlton Athletic, Exeter City, Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town.

As a result, the 41-year-old has been nominated for Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month along with Portsmouth's John Mousinho, Neill Collins at Barnsley and Richie Wellens at Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skubala departed Elland Road in November where he had been Under-21s boss since July 2022. Last season, the head coach led Leeds' youngsters to promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2, via the play-offs, whilst also taking charge of the senior squad for three games following Jesse Marsch's sacking in February 2023. During that time, Skubala helped Leeds secure a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The ex-England futsal coach endured a difficult start to life at Lincoln but appears to have his new side playing well of late with the team sitting just outside the play-offs. The Imps also boast the second-best defensive record in the division, having allowed 32 goals in 36 matches, second only to league leaders Portsmouth who also went unbeaten in February.