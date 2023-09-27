Ex-Leeds United coach lands new job alongside former Marcelo Bielsa colleague with Australian champions
Jackson has landed a new role in Australia with A-League champions Central Coast Mariners ahead of the 2023/24 season due to begin next month.
The ex-Leeds Under-23s head coach and first-team assistant to Jesse Marsch joins up with former analyst and Marcelo Bielsa’s translator Andres Clavijo at the Industree Group Stadium after Clavijo was announced as a backroom staff member earlier this year.
Central Coast sporting director Matt Simon said of Jackson’s appointment: “I’m really excited to welcome Mark to the club. After the very first conversation we had with Mark, it was very clear he is the right person to lead the club into the future.
“His experience and track record with youth development was a standout and fits in with exactly what we want to continue to do at the club.”
Jackson guided Leeds’ youngsters to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in 2021, before taking the Milton Keynes Dons job midway through last season, his first foray into senior management following multiple roles in Leeds’ academy setup.
The 45-year-old was unable to prevent the Dons’ relegation to League Two and was relieved of his duties at stadium:mk at the end of 2022/23.
He now replaces Leeds-born midfielder-turned-coach Nick Montgomery who lifted the A-League title last season and has gone on to join Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.
“With the departure of Monty and Sergio, the search for replacement leadership has taken centre stage. While we had a substantial number of applications from people around the world, Mark immediately showed that he is the perfect fit for our club,” Mariners chairman Richard Peil said.
“Having spent several seasons in youth development at Leeds United, many of which were under a world class coach in Marcelo Bielsa, and with our focus on youth development, it was a no brainer when Mark put his hand up for the role. Mark will fit seamlessly into the community and is a great cultural fit for us as a club.”
Jackson has told Central Coast’s official club channels of his eagerness to get started in New South Wales: “I am proud and extremely excited to be joining the Central Coast Mariners. To be a part of a club with a community and family feel, that wants youth players to come in and that everyone on that pitch wants to give everything for is really nice and something that I want to see continue.
“I want to play front foot football and dominate every part of the game.
"The club is in a fantastic position, so I want to continue that good work and help the club grow and continue to move forward.”