Former Leeds United assistant coach Karl Robinson has been given a £500 fine by the FA in relation to a misconduct charge.

An FA spokesperson said on Tuesday, January 16: "Salford City manager Karl Robinson has been fined £500 for misconduct during the EFL League Two fixture against Forest Green Rovers on 6 January 2024.

"He accepted the standard penalty after admitting that during the 14th minute of the fixture, he acted in an improper manner, leading to his dismissal."

Robinson has recently taken charge at Salford but was shown a red card less than a quarter of an hour into his managerial debut for the League Two club. Referee Charles Breakspear brandished the red in the direction of the new Salford boss, much to the confusion of those situated in the stands, although it later emerged the official had taken the decision due to Robinson delaying the restart of play.

"That was the frustrating thing for me," the 43-year-old said after the incident. "I felt like people think it's because of your anger, or you've lost control, but it certainly wasn't that.

"I had a smile on my face when he sent me off, I was very baffled.