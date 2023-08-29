Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds United coach credited with role in box office Liverpool comeback at St James’ Park

Liverpool striker and Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez has revealed he received advice and ‘corrections’ to his game from former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa prior to the Reds’ 10-man turnaround against Newcastle United last weekend.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

Nunez explained following Liverpool’s 2-1 win at St James’ Park he had received a Zoom call from national team boss Bielsa, in which the Argentine talked the 24-year-old through aspects of his game, as well as making the odd ‘correction’, too.

The Uruguayan was Liverpool’s hero in the north east last weekend as the 10-man Reds came from a goal down to beat Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

Liverpool played the majority of the game with ten men after Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak, which followed Anthony Gordon’s opener for the hosts, in which the former Everton winger exploited a Trent Alexander-Arnold error.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the winning goal making the score 1-2 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on August 27, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the winning goal making the score 1-2 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on August 27, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the winning goal making the score 1-2 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on August 27, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

However, Nunez was on hand to ensure three points returned to Merseyside, scoring twice during the second half at St James’ Park.

“I had a chat with Bielsa over Zoom,” Nunez said, speaking after the contest. “He showed me some of my games and corrected some things. It was a very good talk.”

The Uruguay forward is yet to represent his country under Bielsa, who took charge of the South American nation earlier this summer in his first role since departing Leeds last February.

Renowned for his diligence, Bielsa has set about assessing the player pool available to him, which is likely to see Nunez become a key fixture of his Uruguay side ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying which begins next month against the 68-year-old former employers Chile.

