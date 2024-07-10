Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds United coach and member of Jesse Marsch's staff has made his unhappiness known with Copa America officiating and the behaviour of Rodrigo De Paul.

Pierre Barrieu is an assistant coach to Marsch and performance manager for the Canadian national team, who this week were beaten 2-0 by Argentina in the semi-final of Copa America. Barrieu worked at Leeds with Marsch during the latter's 11 months and 10 days tenure as head coach.

The pair were visibly incensed by some of the decisions and antics of Argentine players during the semi-final defeat, with Marsch getting involved in a verbal spat with one-time Leeds transfer target De Paul. The Atlético Madrid midfielder could be seen making a 'talking' gesture with his hands towards Marsch, in a video reposted by Barrieu on social media platform x.com. Barrieu also reposted the views of Canadian ESPN reporter Rachel Doerrie who said: "If we can use VAR to measure if someone was a centimetre offside, then we can use VAR for “clear and obvious” diving. That’s what it’s for, right…Clear and obvious stuff? Cool! Use it for this nonsense. Embarrassing performance from De Paul. Have some self respect."

Barrieu also reposted two other posts, one suggesting De Paul's theatrics after a ball was kicked against his back were worthy of an Oscar award and one from Canadian journalist Devin Heroux who suggested that Canada's 13 fouls to Argentina's four was 'blatantly bias.'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted his well wishes to Marsch's side on his official x.com account following the defeat by Argentina, saying: "You’ve done us proud." Canada will face the losing side from Thursday morning's second semi-final between Colombia and ex-Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay in Saturday's third and fourth-placed match, before Sunday's final.