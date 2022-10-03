Former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan has been heavily linked with the vacant Middlesbrough job following Chris Wilder’s sacking.

The 55-year-old was dismissed after eleven months in charge, with the club sat 22nd in the Championship after two wins from eleven games.

A number of well-known names have been linked with the vacancy including recently sacked Scott Parker and former Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

However, one of the hottest favourites to replace Wilder is Carlos Corberan, who became available last month.

The Spaniard previously spent three years at Elland Road, joining the Whitse as their under-23s manager in June 2017.

A year later, Corberan was promoted to a first team coach under Marcelo Bielsa, with the Argentine describing him as ‘very talented’.

Corberan remained part of Bielsa’s side as they won promotion to the Premier League before taking up the head coach role at Huddersfield Town in 2020.

The 39-year-old’s recent success with United’s local rivals is what has caught the attention after he led the Terriers to the play-offs last season.

Corberan left the club after they lost to Nottingham Forest in the final before enduring a disappointing seven week stint with Olympiacos at the start of the current campaign.