Ex-Leeds United chief breaks from social media blackout with rare public statement on promotion leader
The central defender is due to officially sign for a new club overseas in the coming days having left Leeds at the end of his contract this summer.
Cooper spent ten years at Elland Road, seven of which were as club captain, leading United back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa's stewardship in 2020.
The skipper worked alongside majority shareholder and chairman Radrizzani during the Italian's time as custodian of the club and has received a message of gratitude and well-wishes from the businessman, now involved with Serie B side Sampdoria.
Rarely active on social media since his Elland Road departure last summer, Radrizzani took to Twitter to pay his respects to Cooper as his decade-long stay with the club coming to an end was officially announced earlier this week.
"Thank you Captain," the Italian wrote. "Over the years you grew into a real leader and a role model."
Radrizzani relinquished control of Leeds last summer as 49ers Enterprises took up their option to become majority shareholders of the club. Not always a popular figure at Elland Road, particularly after attempting to use the club's stadium as security against a loan used to buy a controlling stake in Sampdoria, Radrizzani has gone on something of a Twitter hiatus since leaving England.
Nevertheless, the Italian broke from this particular stance to thank Cooper ahead of his next chapter.
Thirty-three-year-old Cooper, meanwhile, is expected to sign with Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia.
