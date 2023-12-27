Former Leeds United assistant coach Gus Poyet is the current favourite to take over at the Whites' Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle. Last week, the Devon club lost manager Steven Schumacher as he departed to take on the managerial role at Stoke City.

Schumacher spent four-and-a-half years with the club, two as manager, as he led Plymouth to the League One title last term as they were promoted to the Championship after amassing 101 points in the third tier. Director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell have been in charge at Plymouth since Schumacher's departure, overseeing a 3-3 draw with Birmingham City and a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City on Boxing Day. Leeds have already played Plymouth once this season, as they recorded a 2-1 win at Elland Road with the Whites set to make the long trip south for the reverse fixture in mid-February.

Poyet has been installed as the 1/1 favourite for the vacant role at Home Park, as he could make his return to club management after taking over at the Greece national team in February 2022. He remains in charge with the European nation, as they missed out on an automatic qualifying spot at Euro 2024 after finishing third in their group behind France and the Netherlands. However, they have entered the play-offs and could earn a spot at the tournament in Germany via that route.

The possibility to manage at a major international tournament may put Poyet off from returning to club management just yet. He started his managerial career as an assistant at Swindon Town before joining Leeds in 2006 as an assistant to Dennis Wise. He left Elland Road in 2007 as he was handed a coaching position at Tottenham Hotspur.