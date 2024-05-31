Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ex-Leeds United boss is urging the Whites to sign a particular player who ‘fits the bill’.

Former Whites boss Simon Grayson is hoping for a double-whammy of Joe Rodon in tandem with more experience through the Elland Road arrival gates this summer.

Wales international defender Rodon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and the centre-back has continually impressed as a virtual ever-present at the heart of the defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s bid to join Tottenham in next season’s Premier League ended in tears via Sunday’s Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton but Grayson believes that Rodon would have been an excellent addition in either division.

Speaking to the YEP via freebets.com before the play-off final, Grayson also highlighted the need for more experience and declared his hope that midfield pair Ilia Gruev and Archie Gray would particularly benefit from the 2023-24 campaign.

Presiding over the current squad and what he would like to see this summer, Grayson declared: "Out of the non-contracted players, I think Joe Rodon would be a real good addition to the team.

"You don't play for Tottenham and be a Welsh international without being a good player so I think that fits a bill. I think this year will be a great learning experience for the likes of Gruev, Archie and a lot of the younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People do forget and will forget how young a squad this is, that the experiences of handling playing for Leeds has not been easy for them but also going through the highs and the lows.