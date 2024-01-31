Ex-Leeds United boss 'sounded out' for vacant Scottish Premiership role
Neil Warnock left his job with Huddersfield Town in September 2023
Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has reportedly been sounded out about the vacant position at Aberdeen. The Dons made the decision to part ways with former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United man Barry Robson, and his assistant Steve Agnew, on Wednesday morning and they are moving quickly to find a replacement.
The club currently find themselves sitting eighth in the Scottish Premiership and the new manager has work to do in order to help them finish inside the top six before the league splits. As such, Aberdeen are looking for an experienced manager, who is capable of making an instant impact, to take the wheel on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.
According to the Press and Journal, Warnock may well fit the bill, with Aberdeen said to be mulling over the 75-year-old as an option after making contact. Warnock has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield Town in September, but he left the door open for a return to management later in the season and he is high on the odds list to return to the John Smith's Stadium following Darren Moore's sacking earlier this week.
Warnock has never managed north of the border, but should he take the position, it would be his 20th stint as a manager, having started in 1980 with Gainsborough Trinity. He has had notable spells with Notts County, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough since then, while he also had a spell in charge at Elland Road.
Joining Leeds in February 2012, following the dismissal of Simon Grayson, Warnock had just over a year at the helm before leaving in April 2013. In that time he had 63 games in charge and won just 23. It's fair to say his most recent stint in management was slightly more successful, though, leading Huddersfield to Championship safety against the odds after taking over with just 15 games remaining.