An ex-Leeds United boss has been named favourite for a newly vacant Championship managerial post after a very early boss departure.

Preston North End announced on Monday morning that manager Ryan Lowe had left the club by mutual consent, less then three days after being booed off by some sections of the Deepdale fanbase following Friday night’s 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

The club have announced that Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans will take charge of this week’s two fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City and that further arrangements would be announced next week. Ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly one of the names in the frame and Heckingbottom has been named as the clear 2-1 favourite to be named as Lowe’s successor, narrowly ahead of David Moyes at 3s.

A club statement from Preston North End read: “Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent. Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two and a half seasons as the club’s first team manager.

VACANT POST: At Preston North End, above. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

‘Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made. Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

‘For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team. Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week. Peter Ridsdale.”