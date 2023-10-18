Uruguay's coach Argentine Marcelo Bielsa (L) gives instructions to Uruguay's defender Sebastian Caceres during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) (Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images)

The South American nation have won four of their opening six matches since the Argentine’s appointment earlier this year and leapfrogged Brazil in CONEMBOL’s World Cup qualification standings on Wednesday night with a first win over their continental rivals for 22 years.

Brazil had been unbeaten against La Celeste in 12 consecutive matches since their most recent triumph in July 2001. The vastly more populous South American country boasted a starting XI which featured Neymar, Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and Ederson among others, but were undone by Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez goals from Bielsa’s men.

The Uruguay team limited Brazil to just two shots across the entire ninety minutes, none of which hit the target, while football statisticians Opta recorded Brazil’s total Expected Goals (xG) for the match as a mere 0.11, highlighting the excellent defensive performance by the home side.

There was to be no reunion for Bielsa and former Leeds attacker Raphinha, though, as the latter was not called up due to an injury sustained while playing for Barcelona.

After the game, Bielsa told Uruguayan newspaper El Pais: “Of the four [qualifying] games we played, this victory is of course different from the previous one. Playing against Brazil always represents an added difficulty so of the four we played this victory is the highest point.”

Questioned whether the win ranked among the best victories of his managerial career, Bielsa said: “The victories and their impact depend on what is achieved in the end and in the fourth round of the qualifiers, no achievement can be conceived at the moment, beyond the fact that it is a very great joy and cause for gratitude.

"The match was definitely good, it is not easy to avoid dangerous situations against the attackers that Brazil has. We shared the ball a lot and they circulated easily, I would have liked to increase the number of recoveries in the rival field.

"We attacked from the recovery and if it is high it is easier for us. The positive thing is how we defended, what we must correct is how to get the ball away from the opponent faster."