Ex-Leeds United boss makes it two wins from two as new challenge off to perfect start

Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has guided his Uruguay team to two victories this month over Nicaragua and Cuba.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read

Bielsa’s first engagements with the Uruguayan national team have gone smoothly after the veteran Argentine secured a 2-0 friendly win against Cuba on Tuesday evening.

Fielding a much-changed XI as he continues to get to grips with the squad available to him, Bielsa’s side took a first half lead through Orlando City forward Facundo Torres, before Maximilian Araujo doubled Uruguay’s advantage as the game crept into its final stages.

Bielsa’s two outings as Uruguay coach have seen La Celeste win by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1, following the 4-1 victory over Nicaragua earlier this month.

Uruguay's Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on as he walks during the friendly football match between Uruguay and Cuba, at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)Uruguay's Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on as he walks during the friendly football match between Uruguay and Cuba, at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)
But, sterner tests will come in the form of CONMEBOL rivals Brazil and Argentina ahead of the 2024 Copa America, set to be hosted in the United States. Qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, also taking place in the United States, as well as Mexico and Canada, begins this coming September whereby Uruguay will be expected to qualify for the final tournament.

Six countries from South America, as opposed to the standard four, will automatically qualify for the competition as the World Cup expands to 48 teams.

