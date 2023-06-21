Ex-Leeds United boss makes it two wins from two as new challenge off to perfect start
Bielsa’s first engagements with the Uruguayan national team have gone smoothly after the veteran Argentine secured a 2-0 friendly win against Cuba on Tuesday evening.
Fielding a much-changed XI as he continues to get to grips with the squad available to him, Bielsa’s side took a first half lead through Orlando City forward Facundo Torres, before Maximilian Araujo doubled Uruguay’s advantage as the game crept into its final stages.
Bielsa’s two outings as Uruguay coach have seen La Celeste win by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1, following the 4-1 victory over Nicaragua earlier this month.
But, sterner tests will come in the form of CONMEBOL rivals Brazil and Argentina ahead of the 2024 Copa America, set to be hosted in the United States. Qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, also taking place in the United States, as well as Mexico and Canada, begins this coming September whereby Uruguay will be expected to qualify for the final tournament.
Six countries from South America, as opposed to the standard four, will automatically qualify for the competition as the World Cup expands to 48 teams.