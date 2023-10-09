Ex-Leeds United boss linked with Elland Road reunion at new club after chief’s first major test
Orta was appointed the Andalusian club’s sporting director over the summer, following his mutually agreed departure at Elland Road earlier in the year.
Since arriving back at the club where he operated under self-professed mentor Monchi, Orta has worked with head coach José Luís Mendilibar.
With Sevilla 14th in the LaLiga table, though, Orta has decided to part ways with the Europa League-winning coach.
Orta is now faced with the task of replacing Mendilibar at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Sources in Spain have named former Whites boss Javi Gracia as an early frontrunner for the Sevilla job, according to Estadio Deportivo.
Gracia has been out of work since leaving Leeds towards the end of last season, unable to turn the team’s fortunes as they were ultimately relegated from the Premier League.
Gracia and Orta both departed Elland Road at the same juncture, following defeat by AFC Bournemouth on the south coast; the latter understood to have disagreed with the decision to relieve Gracia of his duties after only 70-or-so days in the role, and to replace him with seasoned Premier League manager Sam Allardyce.
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is also named by Spanish outlet ED as a potential Mendilibar successor with the ex-Rayo Vallecano coach yet to record a first Premier League win since replacing Gary O’Neil over the summer. Iraola was also pursued by Orta for the Leeds job after Jesse Marsch’s sacking back in February, but opted to remain with Rayo until the expiry of his contract at the end of 2022/23.