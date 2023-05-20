Jesse Marsch is reportedly close to becoming the next manager of the United States and is set to lead his nation into the 2026 World Cup.

The FIFA-ran tournament will be held across the USA, Canada and Mexico and MenInRed97 report Marsch’s agreement with the USMNT is “practically done”.

Marsch signed USA internationals Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie during his time at Elland Road and could be poised to work with the trio again.

Gregg Berhalter’s contract with the USMNT expired at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Anthony Hudson currently in interim charge.

Marsch held discussions about the managerial positions at both Southampton and Leicester City after being sacked by Leeds.

However, he turned down the Saints over a disagreement on contract length. Former USA international Jimmy Conrad gave an insight into why Marsch rejected a move to the south coast.

Conrad told the In Soccer We Trust podcast: “I had some text conversations with him about Southampton. Some of the insight he gave me about Southampton was that they just don’t know what they want. They don’t know where they want to go.

“Maybe they just wanted him for the rest of the season. I am sure Jesse could see that was happening and he was like; ‘You know what, I’m gonna pass’.”

Meanwhile, reports last month stated he turned down the chance to join the Foxes despite talks reaching an advanced stage.

Leeds sacked Marsch after just four wins in 20 Premier League games left them fighting against relegation. He joined the club last year, replacing Marcelo Bielsa and spoke last month about this time at Leeds.

“I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds,” he wrote.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire.