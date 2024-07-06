Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jesse Marsch has made history with his new side amid a clash of Whites exes.

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has hit new heights with his new side amid a clash of Whites exes.

Marsch is now in charge of the Canada national side who are competing at the Copa America which has now reached its quarter-final stage.

Having finished second in their group, Canada made the last eight of the tournament for the first time in their history and took on Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The contest ended in a 1-1 draw and went all the way to penalties in which Marsch’s side secured a 4-3 win on spot kicks to make more history in reaching the semi-finals in which they will face tournament favourites Argentina.

The second semi-final could serve up a clash of Whites exes between Marcelo Bielsa and Thomas Christiansen, as could the final if Canada come overcome Argentina.

Bielsa is now in charge of Uruguay who take on Brazil in the quarter-finals whilst Christiansen is at the helm of Panama who take on Colombia in the last eight.