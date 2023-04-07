Leicester City have become the second Premier League club Marsch has spoken to about a managerial position since his early February Elland Road departure. Marsch was sacked as Leeds boss following the team’s 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest and was subsequently replaced by Javi Gracia.

Leicester parted company with long-time head coach Brendan Rodgers last weekend as the Foxes slipped to second-bottom in the Premier League table and have entrusted first-team affairs to dual-caretaker bosses Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

The Athletic report that Marsch has held talks with Leicester’s hierarchy and the American is considered a target to replace Rodgers due to his willingness to remain with the club even in the event of relegation to the Championship.

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jesse Marsch, then-Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

More widely regarded as interim managers, Rafa Benitez and Sam Allardyce are also said to be in the running to fill the Leicester hotseat, although there is reportedly an understanding that neither would be keen for a second tier campaign.