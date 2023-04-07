News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
1 hour ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
2 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
2 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
4 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
5 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch 'holds talks' over new job as American emerges as long-term candidate

Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has reportedly held talks with Leicester City over the vacant managerial position at the King Power Stadium

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read

Leicester City have become the second Premier League club Marsch has spoken to about a managerial position since his early February Elland Road departure. Marsch was sacked as Leeds boss following the team’s 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest and was subsequently replaced by Javi Gracia.

Leicester parted company with long-time head coach Brendan Rodgers last weekend as the Foxes slipped to second-bottom in the Premier League table and have entrusted first-team affairs to dual-caretaker bosses Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Athletic report that Marsch has held talks with Leicester’s hierarchy and the American is considered a target to replace Rodgers due to his willingness to remain with the club even in the event of relegation to the Championship.

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jesse Marsch, then-Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jesse Marsch, then-Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jesse Marsch, then-Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

More widely regarded as interim managers, Rafa Benitez and Sam Allardyce are also said to be in the running to fill the Leicester hotseat, although there is reportedly an understanding that neither would be keen for a second tier campaign.

Marsch previously spoke to Southampton before the Saints’ board decided to stick with caretaker manager Ruben Selles on a more permanent basis, after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl.

AmericanBrendan RodgersLeicester CityPremier LeagueElland RoadFoxes