Brazilian attacker Adryan - who spent a season on loan at Leeds - has been handed a new chance to impress a new club.

Former Leeds United attacker Adryan has been handed a chance to impress potential new suitors in a training camp.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Adryan spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Leeds from Flamengo but failed to impress and eventually joined French outfit Nantes on loan the following campaign.

Swiss club FC Sion then signed Adryan on a permanent deal in July 2017, after which loan spells at Turkish side Kayserispor and Brazilian outfit Avaí followed before another permanent move to Brescia in February 2023.

Adryan departed Brescia in the summer and has now linked up with SPL side Hibernian on their winter training camp in Dubai. Hibs are reportedly running the rule over the 29-year-old Brazilian as boss Nick Montgomery considers his options.