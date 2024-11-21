Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Leeds man has had his say on Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Ex-Whites man Gus Poyet has highlighted a ‘difference’ Leeds United must overcome with a season finish prediction and key man belief.

Leeds will resume their Championship promotion quest with Sunday’s clash at Swansea City which Daniel Farke’s side are approaching sat outside of the division’s automatic promotion places in third place.

Poyet, though, also a former manager of Sunderland, believes Leeds will atone for last season’s play-off final defeat by earning promotion second time around, if the Whites can overcome the ‘difference’ of other sides raising their levels to take on the Whites.

Speaking to BetVictor, Poyet declared that he expected Leeds to navigate that issue as he stated his belief that double promotion winner boss Farke was the “right man” to take United up.

“Leeds have a big chance to achieve automatic promotion again this season,” said Poyet. “The difference for them compared to other teams is that teams get up for it when Leeds come to town.

"Teams seem to raise their level when they play against Leeds because they pose a unique, tough challenge. They lost a few key players in the summer and the Championship is very competitive, but Leeds should be in a position to go up come the end of the season.”

Poyet added: “I still believe Daniel Farke is the right man to get Leeds promoted. He’s done it previously at Norwich and came so close last year.

"There are certain points throughout the season, even specific points in games, where things need to go your way, so they will need a little bit of luck as well. I do think Leeds will go up this year and I’m happy that Farke is the man in charge to hopefully take them up.”