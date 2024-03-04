Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday man named new boss at League One outfit

Monk has been out of work since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in November 2020 but has been announced as new Cambridge United boss replacing Neil Harris.

The 44-year-old took charge of Leeds in his second official managerial posting, guiding the team to seventh in the Championship during 2016/17 but left at the end of that campaign with 25 wins from 53 matches in all competitions, having narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Monk subsequently took over at Middlesbrough but lasted six months before his next job at Birmingham City ended after just 15 months in charge, presiding over a win ratio of 32 per cent whilst at St. Andrew's Stadium. His time at Wednesday ended with the ex-Swansea City defender getting the sack with the team second-bottom of the Championship table.

He takes over at the Abbey Stadium with Cambridge 19th in the third tier, the club having lost previous boss Harris to former employers Millwall last month.

U's majority owner Paul Barry said of the appointment: "He is a coach of high pedigree, has managed at the top level and impressed us all with his leadership skills, clarity of thinking and his analysis of Cambridge United - both the squad and the Club. Although he has had opportunities to get back into the game over recent times, he has been waiting for the right one. Like us, he sees this as a project and we are pleased he has decided to join us on the journey ahead."