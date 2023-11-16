One former Leeds United player is searching for a new club after being released by his MLS side

Ex-Leeds United striker Billy Sharp has hinted he is not ready to hang up his boots yet after being released by MLS side LA Galaxy. The 37-year-old striker left Sheffield United upon the expiry of his Bramall Lane contract following their promotion to the Premier League last season.

He was offered a deal by Leeds' Championship rivals Rotherham United in the summer but he opted for a move to LA Galaxy as he penned a short-term two-month contract, with the club retaining an option for another 12 months. However, the Los Angeles-based side opted not to exercise that one-year extension, as they stated: "LA declined the 2024 contract options on goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, defenders Tony Alfaro, Calegari and Kelvin Leerdam, midfielder Uri Rosell and forward Billy Sharp."

Sharp scored six goals in 12 games for the MLS outfit and admitted he was "gutted" not to be remaining for another season - hinting he is open to continuing his playing career. He said: "It was fun while it lasted. Thanks for the memories LA Galaxy. Gutted to not be a part next season. Thanks to all the fans for all the support and my team-mates for making me and my family feel welcome. Once a G always a G."

Sharp started his career with the Blades and had three spells with the Bramall Lane side but manager Paul Heckingbottom has previously admitted a fourth stint at the club is unlikely. He played 377 times for his hometown club, scoring 129 goals. The 37-year-old joined Leeds on a two-year deal from Southampton in August 2014. He scored five goals in 35 appearances before moving to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee in July 2015.