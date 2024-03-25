Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United forward Brian Deane has labelled the Whites' run of form as 'phenomenal' after seeing them reel runaway leaders Leicester City back in. Enzo Maresca's side were 12 points clear at the top of the Championship table last month and Deane, who also represented the Foxes during his playing days, thought the club were certainties to win promotion back to the Premier League.

But they have been knocked off their perch by Leeds, who have now won 12 of their 13 games since the turn of the calendar year. Daniel Farke's side were in fourth on New Year's Day and looking destined to settle for a play-off spot but collecting 37 points from a possible 39 has catapulted them into a title race with eight games to go.

The Whites appear to be timing their run to perfection then, and while Leicester have a game in hand still to play, the rampant form of Farke's outfit could well be enough to see off their competition.

“I can't quite believe the [Leeds] run, to be honest," Deane told Talksport. "Obviously I'm happy, but just to see the way they're rolling over these results it's phenomenal.

“I played for Leicester as well, and I kind of had them nailed on as champions at the turn of the year. But just to see the way Leeds have come back, it's been interesting because there's four teams up there realistically who can go up.”