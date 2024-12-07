Ex-Leeds United ace makes frank Derby County clash declaration with Whites warning and score prediction

An ex-Leeds United ace has made a frank admission about today’s Championship visit of Derby County with a Whites warning and score prediction.

Daniel Farke’s Whites fell out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places as last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers was followed by wins for Sheffield United and Burnley. Leeds, though, know that victory against today’s 15th-placed visitors Derby would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots – irrespective of how Burnley fared in last night’s hosting of Middlesbrough.

Sheffield United play last this weekend in visiting West Brom in a Sunday afternoon 3pm kick-off – by which time Chris Wilder’s side would be behind Leeds on goal difference if the Whites have beaten Derby. Speaking to the YEP, ex-Whites man and Sky Sports host Prutton labelled the Derby contest as “must win” for a side holding aspirations of sealing automatic promotion.

Prutton fancies Leeds to get that win – by a 2-1 scoreline – but fired a warning about what might be needed to beat Paul Warne’s visitors. Warne was full of praise for Leeds in his pre-match press conference.

PRAISE: For Leeds United from Derby County boss Paul Warne, above, and ex-Whites ace David Prutton expects a home victory in a 'must-win' game. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Prutton mused: “Even though we have heard some very nice words from Paul Warne, he will know how good Leeds are and how they have been put together. It's a more expensive squad obviously with their recent history.

"Derby have got themselves back into the second tier and Leeds could relate potentially to the plight that they've had to endure - relegation and financial worries. Leeds are in a strong position and Paul will know that.

"On paper, Leeds have a better squad with that recent Premier League history and the ability to accrue those types of players and spend that type of money over the course of a season. It's a bit of a broad brush stroke but Derby have also been better at home so you take that into account too.

"Leeds having aspirations and ambitions of being top two does mean that this is a must-win game. But that doesn't mean that Derby can't cause Leeds some serious problems. I'd say Leeds to win potentially 2-1. But all the pressure and expectations is on Leeds.

"It's by no means a free hit for Derby given the size of that football club. But it's a game where ambition and expectation suggests that Leeds should be winning these types of games if they've got a realistic expectation of being where they want to be."